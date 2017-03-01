Gatesville girls get six selections on all-district list

The Gatesville Hornet girls basketball team had players listed on the District 17-4A alldistrict team. Gatesville’s Allaira Jones was named district MVP. The Hornets head coach, Chris Carroll, was named coach of the year. Rebekah Nolte was awarded first team all-district and teammates Kaity Eudy and Corie Tunnell were named second team all-district. Maci Matthews and Alayna Washington were given honorable mentions. The Gatesville Hornets set a school record in wins this season, finishing with an overall record of 32-4, their best season since 1996, and a District 17-4A record of 10-2.

