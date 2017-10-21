Gatesville football aiming for success

Gatesville coaches script the first few plays of every game. So far, it’s working great in an unbeaten start.

The Hornets were 6-0 and one of two unbeatens in District 13-4A going into a battle with Burnet at Gatesville.

“We always script the start, we work on those plays and, hopefully, they work,’’ Gatesville coach Kyle Cooper said.

So far, the starts have been great in the six victories. The Hornets have scored on the first play, second play and third play in games against Hillsboro, Robinson and Lampasas.

