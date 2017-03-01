Gatesville boys place second in Hornet relays

The Gatesville Hornets hosted their annual relays Friday. The varsity boys finished in second with 110 total points behind Lampasas, who scored 214. Sam Jackson finished first in the shot put event with a distance of 45’-5”. The girls varsity finished fourth 94.5 points just 37.5 points behind Connally and Lorena who tied for first place with 132 points. Katrina Thoms took first place in the 1600m run for Gatesville. Katelyn Brown got the gold in the 100m hurdles as did Stormie Crum in high jump event. The Hornets even competed against a pair of District 25-1A schools in Oglesby and Evant.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/