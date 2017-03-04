Gatesville boys even district record, 4-4

The Hornet boys soccer team shut out Robinson Tuesday night, 1-0, in Gatesville to secure their second straight win and even their District 17-4A record at 4-4.

Gatesville won, despite missing four starters due to injury, including two key players, Jose and Luis Gamez.

“We fought through some adversity due to injuries and multiple players stepped up to fill big shoes,” head coach Van Collins said. “I was very proud of the way we handled ourselves during the game.

