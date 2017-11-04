Gatesville basketball returns to hard court

The Gatesville Hornets are looking to improve on last year’s stellar 32-4 record. The girls’ basketball team returns plenty of talent to play an exciting brand of basketball and make another run in the Class 4A playoffs. The 32-win season is the school record.

This year’s team is led by a solid guard in Rebekah Nolte and a swing player in Allaira Jones. Both are offensive threats and good defensive players, too. Nolte is the team’s best threepoint shooter and works the perimeter well. Jones is a slasher that can pick up points on the interior.

