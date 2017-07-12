Gatesville athletes shine at regional

Gatesville’s summer track program qualified nine individual athletes and a relay team for the Texas Amatuer Athletic Federation Summer Games at Memorial Stadium in McAllen on July 27-30.

At least two other Hornets girls also had their tickets punched to the Rio Grande Valley event.

The District 5 competition was held Friday and Saturday at Baylor’s Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex in Waco.

The local delegation earned at least five first-place finishes. Hornets senior-to-be Derrick Bayer won the the 18-and-under 110-meter hurdles with an official clocking of 15.65 seconds.

He also placed second in the high jump in his age group with a leap of 6 feet, two inches.

