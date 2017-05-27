Gatesville 7-on-7 to compete in Burnet today

Sat, 05/27/2017 - 12:00am News Staff

Having already qualified for the state Division II 7-on-7 tournament, Gatesville will play in Pool B of a state qualifying tournament in Burnet today (Saturday).

Since the Hornets have earned one of the 64 berths at state, they will be unable to advance past pool play at Burnet. Gatesville, which owns a 6-2 record in its first two qualifying tournaments of the season, will be in a pool with Bandera, Hearne and Marion.

