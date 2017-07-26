Garrett’s Day at the opening ceremonies

Gatesville’s Garrett’s Day takes part in the opening ceremonies at the Texas Teenage Baseball Association 8-and under tournament at Buffalo on Sunday night. Garrett’s Day opened competition in the double-elimination tournament on Monday night. Two other local teams, Muegge Heating and Air and First Baptist Church, are competing in the state 10-and-under event in Copperas Cove.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/