Garrett’s Day finished first in the 8-and-under American League. Team members are, front row, from left, Paydon Garrett, Jacob Taylor, Braxton Brown, Connor Rodarte. Middle row, Gabriel Myers, Zackary Rodriguez, Gorge Carmona, Wyatt Baker, Braxton Boyd, Levi Villagrana. Top row, from left, coaches Kenneth Taylor, Travis Baker, Chris Garrett. Not pictured: Easton Patterson, Mason Macintosh.

