Ford, DuBose to compete at state

Two Gatesville powerlifters will compete Friday in the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association state meet in Waco.

The competition begins at 8 a.m. in the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Avenue.

Savannah Ford and Clairion DuBose will represent Gatesville at the state meet.

Both lifters won their respective divisions at the regional meet held March 2 at Academy.

