Evant faces Veribest in volleyball playoff

Evant will play Veribest in the bi-district round of the Class A volleyball playoffs at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Early.

The Lady Elks finished second in their district with a clinching win over Lingleville in their last game.

The team was 7-3 in district. “These girls worked hard and battled it out,’’ said coach Heidi Jahns. “I’m proud of their hard work and teamwork they showed against Lingleville.’’

