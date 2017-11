Evant 48, Gustine 29

Evant’s Taylor Doyle scored 25 points to pace the Elks to a 48-29 victory over Gustine Tuesday.

The Elks (1-1) will play at Lometa on Friday.

Doyle also had four rebounds, two steals and one block.

Sydney O’briant had 12 steals and nine points plus three blocks and three assists.

