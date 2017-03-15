Errors prove costly to Hornets baseball

Errors at critical times led to two losses for the Gatesville Hornets over the weekend.

The Hornets fell to Connally, 4-1, in the District 17-4A game Friday and then lost to Hamilton, 4-2, Saturday in a non-district contest.

On Friday, the Hornets and Cadets were tied at 1-1 in the fi fth when an error led to two Connally runs.

Peyton Bates singled to start the game for the Hornets and later scored on a base hit by Zach Mueller.

Mueller had two hits in the game and Bates had the only other hit for Gatesville.

