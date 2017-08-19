Elks split two tests

Evant, running its season record to 2-3, split a pair of non-district volleyball matches on Monday and Tuesday.

New coach Heidi Jahns’ Elks downed Buckholts, 3-2 (25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 19-25, 15-6) in the Badgers’ gym on Monday and then were swept, 3-0 (25- 12, 25-20 25-16) by Paint Rock at home on Tuesday.

Evant had beaten the Paint Rock Maidens, 3-1, in its season opener on Aug. 8 The Elks, who competed in the Gorman Tournament this weekend, will travel to Gustine for 5 p.m. varsity and JV matches on Tuesday.

