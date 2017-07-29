Edens second in NHSRA nationals

Gatesville’s Jordi Edens placed second in breakaway roping in the National High School Rodeo Association national championships in a competition that ran from Sunday, July 16, to Saturday, July 22.

Edens had a combined time of 7.59 seconds for her three goarounds to finish .10 of a second behind Brighton Bauman of Okeechobee, FL, Jose Reno of Springfield, OR, was third with a 7.78. Edens, the Texas state champion, got off to a hot start by placing first in her initial goaround on Tuesday, July 18, with a 2.49, .06 seconds ahead of Bauman.

In their second go-around on Thursday, July 20, Bauman, who was second in the daily standings, took the overall lead with a 2.38, .11 of a second ahead of third-place Edens.

