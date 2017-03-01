Eagles clipped by Pirates in Corsicana

Wed, 03/01/2017 - 12:00am News Staff
Jonesboro loses in the area round of the state playoffs to Wells, 76-57.

The Jonesboro Eagles’ season came to an end in the area round of the state playoffs, 76- 57, at the hands of the Wells Pirates in Corsicana Friday night.

The Pirates got out to an 18-2 run to start the game, mostly due to Wells’ Tyran Morgan scoring 12 of his total 16 points in the opening quarter as the Pirates took a 21-8 advantage.

“I thought we dug ourselves a hole early and made a lot of bad decisions in the first half,” head coach Jeb Dixon said after the game. “We have few young guys up front. I think the moment may of gotten to us in the first half and I think we calmed down in the second, but that is a good basketball team we went up against tonight”

 

 

