Cockrell, Bell join Wall of Honor
Wed, 06/14/2017 - 11:22am News Staff
Long-time service to Gatesville recognized
To those who grew up in Gatesville, it still seems a bit strange to attend a youth baseball game and not spot Sam Cockrell or the late Keith Bell.
Cockrell, who was involved in youth programs for 58 years, retired in 2015, while Bell, a longtime coach, died Nov. 19, 2016.
Both men were inducted into the Gatesville Wall of Honor during a ceremony Friday evening at the baseball/softball complex.
