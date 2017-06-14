Cockrell, Bell join Wall of Honor

To those who grew up in Gatesville, it still seems a bit strange to attend a youth baseball game and not spot Sam Cockrell or the late Keith Bell.

Cockrell, who was involved in youth programs for 58 years, retired in 2015, while Bell, a longtime coach, died Nov. 19, 2016.

Both men were inducted into the Gatesville Wall of Honor during a ceremony Friday evening at the baseball/softball complex.

