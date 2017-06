The Central Texas Baseball Coaches Association all-star game scheduled last Monday night at West High School’s new venue was rained out.

The game has been rescheduled for Monday at 6 p.m.

Gatesville’s Colton Robello is scheduled to play for the South Team.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/