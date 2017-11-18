Champions of K-second grade

The Aggies will represent Gatesville in Arlington when they play at Cowboys Stadium Dec. 9. The Aggies qualified by winning the Gatesville Youth Sports league with an unbeaten record. They beat the Gators, 40-22, in the championship game. Members of the team are, left to right, front row: Heiler Martinez, Copen Hartley, Blayden Bragewitz and Hunner Alvin. Back row: Isaac Crawford, Bowdi Griggs , John Lozoya and Chad Newman. Coaches of the team are Joe Crawford and Chad Newman.

