The Gatesville Swarm won the 11-and-under Centex World Series championship in a two-day tournament on June 20-21 that started in Troy and fininished in Gatesville. The Swarm advanced through pool play with a 9-0 win over the Centex Sliders and a 2-1 loss to Mojo Baseball Academy.

