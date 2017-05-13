Carothers facing state tournament

Gatesville senior Canyon Carothers is 18 years old and for approximately 15 of those years he’s been swinging a golf club. He’s been playing a sport than can be both frustrating and rewarding beyond belief competitively for about half of those years.

On Monday and Tuesday, May 22-23, Carothers will step on the biggest stage of his career, and possibly for the last time representing a school, when he competes in the UIL Class 4A state tournament at Apple Rock Golf Course at Horseshoe Bay.

“I’m happy he’ll get to finish his career at state,” Hornets golf coach Guy Dean said.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/