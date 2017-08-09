Boyd places eighth at nationals

Gatesville sixth-grader Barrett Boyd placed eighth in the 11-and-under turbo javelin competition Saturday at the AAU Junior Olympics Track/ Multi Event Championships at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Mich.

Boyd’s placing throw was measured at 21.44 meters (70 feet, 4 inches).

She finished just four inches out of sixth place and three feet, seven inches ahead of the ninthplace finisher.

The event was won by Moriah Evans of Wendell, NC, who dominated the competition, Evans won by 12 feet, 3 inches, with a toss of 89-6 (27.78 meters).

