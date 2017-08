Gatesville junior golfer Cameron Hudson, right, competed in the 22nd Annual Craig Bukosky Jr. Golf Open at Stonetree Golf Course in Killeen on July 31. Hudson placed third in the boys 14-15 age division with a score of 81. He is shown with Mike Bukosky, tournament sponsor and father of the late Craig Bukosky.

