The 80th annual Gatesville Rodeo got off to an energetic start with military night and it carried through performances on Friday and Saturday nights at the Gatesville Riding Club arena.

Gatesville’s Jordi Edens turned in the top performance by a local entrant with a second and a third.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/