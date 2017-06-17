17-4A All-District: Bates, Butler, Robello
Sat, 06/17/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Gatesville placed four players on the All-District 17-4A baseball team as selected by the alignment’s seven head coaches.
The Hornets’ three first-team choices were senior pitcher Colton Robello, senior second baseman Jared Butler and senior center fi elder Peyton Bates.
Sophomore catcher Zach Mueller was named to the second team as a utility player.
Butler is a returning first-team selection, while Bates was on the second team last year.
