‘Pro’ inducted into the Hall of Fame

Fomer Turnersville High School coach and superintendent James Bruce “Pro” Jones has been posthumously inducted into the Texas Six-Man Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Jones, who coached all boys and girls sports at the small Coryell County School, was honored on Saturday, July 15, at the organization’s Division II All-Star Game in Wichita Falls.

Jones’ sister, Eva Edwards of Gatesville, was presented the award in honor of her brother.

