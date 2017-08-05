‘Excited’ Hornets open on Monday

Sat, 08/05/2017 - 12:00am News Staff

Coach Kyle Cooper expects to have slightly more than 120 players in the fold when the Gatesville Hornets open football workouts for the upcoming season at 7 a.m. Monday.

That number will include 25 seniors and those two numbers are important to Cooper, who will be beginning his 11th season at the program’s helm.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/

The Gatesville Messenger

116 S. 6th St.
Gatesville, TX 76528
PH: (254) 865-5212
FAX: (254) 865-2361
www.gatesvillemessenger.com

 