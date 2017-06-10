May 5, 1971 – June 3, 2017 William (Willie) McCloud Jr., age 46, of Bayside, formerly of Gatesville, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2017. Funeral services were held Friday, June 9, 2017, at Scott’s Funeral Home, with the Rev. Wray Nunn officiating. Burial followed at Restland Cemetery. Mr. McCloud was born May 5, 1971, in Ft. Worth to William D. McCloud Sr. and Paula James McCloud. He grew up in Gatesville and resided here until moving to Bayside in February of this year. He enjoyed cutting cedar and being a mechanic. He worked for the Gatesville Independent School District as a mechanic and bus driver for five years until moving to Bayside. He currently was employed with Aransas Pass School District as a mechanic. He was engaged to be married to Raquel Cooper on June 17, 2017, on the beach in Port Aransas. He is survived by his fiancé, Raquel Cooper of Bayside; parents, William D. Sr. and Paula McCloud of Gatesville; daughters, Paige Takacs of Gatesville, Carly Holden of Rapid City, SD, and Christina Cooper of Gatesville; sons, William D. (Trey) McCloud III of Gatesville, Kenneth Cooper of Gatesville, Michael Cooper of Washington and Daniel Cooper of Gatesville; sister, Sheila Gonzales of Mineral Wells; brother, Charles McCloud Sr. of Gatesville; and eight grandchildren.