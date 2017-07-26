Graveside services for William Weldon (Butch) Brown will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 28, at North Belton Cemetery. Butch Brown, 68, died Friday, July 14, at a local hospital. Butch was born to W.C. and Ruth Brown in Temple, Texas, on October 1, 1949. He lived his early life in Temple, moving to Waco for a short time and lastly living in Gatesville for many years of his later life. He was employed at A&S Auction in Waco for many years. He was known throughout the area as a wonderful “trapper and trader” and never missed a garage sale that was within his driving area. He was preceded in death by his parents, W.C. and Ruth Brown. Survivors include his life-long partner, Lillian Schultz of Gatesville; one sister, Molly Kirk and husband, L D of Temple; brothers, Gene Brown and wife, Dannette of Belton, Tom Brown and wife Lisa, and Ed Brown and wife, Betty, both of Jacksonville, Florida. Survivors also include many nieces, nephews and “adopted children and grandchildren” of Lillian’s. Butch will always be remembered by his numerous stories and “deals” he made while at garage sales. He will be deeply missed by all who were touched by his “country gentleman’s” ethics of life. A memorial celebration will be held from 2–6 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at the Coryell Community Complex on Highway 84 in Gatesville. Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.