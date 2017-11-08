William “Jess” Blakley, age 94, of Gatesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at his home surrounded with love and family by his side. He has joined hands once again with the love and light of his life, Geneva. They were married 64 years. Funeral services were held on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Gatesville City Cemetery. Jess was born on March 24, 1923, in the Harmon community of Coryell County, to the late Marshal Blakley and Mary Dee Smith Blakley. As he would say, he was “a lucky man who led a lucky life.” All that knew him would agree and for this, we are grateful. His infectious energy and the storytelling of his life, especially when he spoke of Geneva, would undoubtedly light up a room. His incredible drive and indomitable spirit will forever be missed. Jess is survived by his two daughters, Debra Blakley, Sue Reynolds; three grandchildren, Alison Blakley, Ryan Reynolds, and Travis Reynolds; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3520 Executive Center Drive, Suite 140, Austin, TX 78731.