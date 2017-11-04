William “Bil” Alfred Miller, 63, passed away Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. A memorial service will be held today, (Saturday) November 4, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Robinson. Bil was born March 21, 1954, in San Antonio, to Floyd and Vera Mae Miller. He graduated from Evant High School. He was artistic and enjoyed photography. Bil loved camping and spending time with his friends. He loved his children and grandchildren very much. Bil was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Reed, and his parents, Floyd and Vera Miller. Survivors include his daughter, Anthea Parker and her husband, Darrell, son; William Cody Miller and his wife, Jennifer, grandchildren; Ashlyn, Reagan, Matthew and Hannah; nephews, Johnny Reed, Justin Reed and their families; and cousin, Christy Gantt, and her family. The family would like to thank Providence Hospice in Whitney for all their kindness.