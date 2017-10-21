Walter David Ewing, 58, died, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. Graveside services were held Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at Evergreen Cemetery at Lipan. Mr. Ewing was born Nov. 29, 1958, in Amarillo to Walter Guy and Esther Coralene Yeager Ewing. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Tyler Ewing; and brother, Gaylon Ewing. Survivors include his children, Ricky Sampley, Jeremy Ewing, James Ewing, Ashley Ewing, Meagan Ewing, Devin Ewing, of Gatesville, and Kaytlyn Ewing, of Gatesville; sisters, Sandra Mitchell and Rebecca Bateman; and brothers, Daniel Ewing and Steve Grissom.