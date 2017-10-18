Virgil Gribble

December 11, 1933 – October 11, 2017

Virgil Gilbert Gribble, age 83, of Gatesville, passed away on Wednesday, October 11, 2017. Private family memorial services will be held at a later time. Virgil was born on December 11, 1933, in Gatesville, to the late B. M. (Oce) and Sarah Hinesley Gribble. He grew up in Gatesville with his grandmother until the age of six, and then spent the remainder of his childhood at the Copperas Cove Boys Ranch. At the age of 17, he entered the U.S. Navy, serving for 20 years, and was honorably discharged as a Chief Boatswain's Mate. He was moving to California, and in traveling, had an auto accident that permanently disabled him and confined him to a wheelchair. After spending several years in the V.A. Hospital in California, he moved back to Gatesville in 1982. He spent the last 22 years with Carmen Olvera and married her on September 5, 2007. He was a father in every way to Carmen's children and considered them his own. Virgil helped others in a time of need without asking for anything in return. He loved to read and study history, visit family and historic places, watch the Military Channel and traveling. He also enjoyed gardening and tree farming that produced fruit and pecans. He was a life member of the V.F.W. in California. He was preceded in death by his parents, all of his siblings; and a son, Roy Rodriguez. He is survived by his wife, Carmen Gribble; daughters, Vanesa Rodriguez and America Virgid Rodriguez; son, Pedro Rodriguez; several nieces and nephews; and his Naval mate, John Riley, as well as his foster brothers at the Copperas Cove Boys Ranch.