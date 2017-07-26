September 22, 1930 – July 19, 2017

Troy Lay Sr., age 86, of Gatesville, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Funeral services were held Sunday, July 23, 2017, at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Kurt Fuessel officiating. Burial followed at Restland Cemetery. Troy was born on September 22, 1930, in Clinton, Arkansas, to the late Ninuel and Helen Newman Lay. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea. He married Teresa Noyola on April 4, 1951. They resided in Gatesville all their married lives and she preceded him in death on April 11, 2006. He worked at H.E.B. Food Store for 25 years, retiring in 1992. He was a member of Gatesville Masonic Lodge #197 A.F. & A.M. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Earnest Lay; and three sisters, Loy Walsh, Lois Clark and Mary Rocca. Troy is survived by his two sons, Troy Lay Jr. and wife, Kay of McKinney and Robert Lay of Gatesville; three brothers, Wayne Lay, Ninuel Lay, Coy Lay; two sisters, Colleen Holleman and Floyann Peditt; five grandchildren, Brad Lay and wife, Lorie, Shannon Kirkham, Megan Overley and husband, Matt, Lindsey Webb and husband, Chris and Logan Lay; five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the Big Sting, 3417 Imperial Dr., Gatesville, TX 76528.