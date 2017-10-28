February 10, 1943 – October 23, 2017

Thomas Holden, age 74, of Gatesville, passed away Monday, October 23, 2017. Graveside services were held on Thursday, October 26, 2017, at Restland Cemetery. Thomas was born on February 10, 1943, in Gatesville, to the late Roy Melburn Holden and Wanda Lee Gray. He grew up and attended school in Gatesville. He married Glenda Jean Franks on May 22, 1987. He worked as a concrete contractor, working for over 30 years. Thomas started Holden Concrete Construction in 1983. He enjoyed fishing. He cherished his family above all and deeply loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Glenda Holden; son, Willis Holden; sisters, Patsy Barnes and Norma Nichols; and brothers, Buck Holden, Charles Holden and Richard Farris. Thomas is survived by his sons, Thomas Lynn Holden and wife, DeAnn and Kenneth Holden; daughters, Debbie Hooker and husband, Kenny, Cindy Witt and Robin Sutton and husband, Shane; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.