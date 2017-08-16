Thomas “Tommy” A. Blanchard, of Coolidge, died July 24, 2017, at the age of 75. Tommy was born in Mound, TX, January 14, 1942. He graduated from Coolidge High School in 1965. He worked for the Arizona Highway Department and later worked in asphalt contracting. He returned to Gatesville, TX, and was employed as a deputy sheriff and retired from the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office. Tommy enjoyed jeep rides and running bajas and rails in the desert areas of Pinal County. He enjoyed and spent many hours with his friends at the coffee shop. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vinnie Murl Blanchard; his father, Arthur Dewitt Blanchard; and his brother, Ronnie Jo Blanchard. He is survived by daughter, Shanna Martinez and husband, Ralph; sons, Jacob Aguilar-Probasco and Clinton Blanchard and wife, Cherie; seven grandchildren, Erica, Brittani, Preston, Heath, Hannah, Landry and Liam; and one great-granddaughter, Jocelyn. Cole & Maud Coolidge Chapel was in charge of arrangements.