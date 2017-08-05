October 13, 1990 – July 22, 2017

Spenser Marshall Doyle, age 26, of Gatesville, joined his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, July 22, 2017. He was buried Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at Pearl Cemetery in Pearl, Texas, attended by his family and friends. Spenser was born on October 13, 1990, in Dallas, Texas, to Johnny Doyle and Julie Zoch Doyle. His love of the outdoors and the beauty of nature was evident in how he lived his life. He left every place more beautiful than he found it. He touched many in the short time he was here. Spenser is survived by his parents, Johnny (JD) and Julie Doyle of Gatesville; grandparents, Ken and Cheryl Doyle of Gatesville, Alena Schroeder of Beaumont, and Arthur Zoch of Jalisco, MX; aunts, Tamera Doyle Walker and family and Karen Zoch Seaman and family; as well as many loving friends. Spenser’s memory will continue to live on in many hearts, “Until we meet again.”