July 15, 1931 – June 2, 2017 Ruby Annie Young, age 85, of Jonesboro, passed away Friday, June 2, 2017. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Jonesboro Cemetery. Ruby was born on July 15, 1931, in Turnersville, Texas, to the late Walter Foust and Annie Wilham Foust. She attended school in Turnersville. She married Taylor Young on February 16, 1952. Ruby loved canning, gardening, quilting and cooking for family. She loved making homemade rolls on Sunday. She attended Jonesboro United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Taylor Young; and four brothers. Ruby is survived by her sons, Michael Young and wife, Diane, Ivy Young and wife, Debbie and Robert Young and wife, Renee; daughters, Lavinia Shelton and husband, Richard, Brenda Smith and husband, Dean and Lisa Burnes and husband, Willy; 19 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Jonesboro Cemetery Association, 2415 CR 194, Jonesboro, TX, 76538.