Rocky “R.C.” Kelley

June 1, 1949 – August 14, 2017

Rocky Kelley, age 68, of Gatesville, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2017, surrounded by his family and friends that loved him. Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 17, 2017, at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will followed at Restland Cemetery. R.C. was born on June 1, 1949, in San Saba, TX, to the late John and Dorothy Hotz Kelley. He grew up and attended schools all over Texas. He married Birdie “Tiney” McCloud on April 27, 1973, in Glen Rose, TX. They enjoyed 44 years of marriage together. R.C. was a hard worker in whatever task he was doing. He loved to fish and play cards. R.C. loved to spoil his grandkids and great-grandkids. He was a long time member of Oasis Worship Center, formerly Calvary Temple. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Patsy Pierce; and grandchildren, Michael Kelley and Gabriell Kirkland. Rocky is survived by his wife, Birdie “Tiney” Kelley; daughters, Tina Ortega (The Good One) and husband, Nicholas, Misty Kelley, Ashley Kelley, all of Gatesville, and Paula Tallent and husband, Felix of Oklahoma; sisters, Dorothy Gregory, and Peggy Smith; brother, William Kirk Kelley; grandchildren, Nicole and husband, Ronnie, Amy, Kim, Nicholas and wife, Heidi, Donnika, Megan (The Princess) and husband, Blake, Amber, Brian, Jordan, Alexis, Dominik, and Justin; great-grandchildren, Casey, Gabriel, Chelsea, Allysa, Jared, Izzy, Lucas, Aja, and Daniel (Buttercup); and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oasis Worship Center, 608 E. Leon St., Gatesville, TX 76528.