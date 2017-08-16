June 12, 1921 – August 9, 2017

Robert Lawrence Gilmore, age 96, of Ennis, formerly of Gatesville, passed into Heaven on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. Graveside services were at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 12, 2017, at Turnersville Cemetery with Father Timothy Vaverek officiating. Robert was born on June 12, 1921, in Coryell City, Texas, to the late J.D. Gilmore and Sadie McCall Gilmore. He was raised in the Coryell City area, and then attended Texas A&M University before enlisting in the US Navy during WWII. He was a naval aviator and was stationed in various cities in the US. Robert also served his country in Guam and China. During that time, while stationed at Barin in Florida, he met the love of his life, Arleen DuBrock of Robertsdale, Alabama. They were married in Patuxent River, Maryland, on July 2, 1947. They moved to Gatesville, Texas, where he owned Gatesville Tractor Company and was a rancher in Turnersville. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Morris Gilmore and Johnnie Gilmore; and sister, Pearl Creager. Robert leaves behind his wife of 70 years, Arleen DuBrock Gilmore; daughters, Barbara Collins and Patricia Rainer; grandchildren, Courtney Yau, Whitney Lawson, Jenna Collins and Kevin Collins; great-grandchildren, Clayton Lawson, Olivia Lawson, Jack Yau and Francesca Yau; and sister, Lois Harkins.