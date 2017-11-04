February 3, 1948 – October 29, 2017

Ricky D. Thomas, age 69, of Stephenville, formerly of Gatesville, passed away Sunday, October 29, at his home in Stephenville, surrounded by his family. Graveside services were held at Hemmeline Cemetery in Coryell County on Friday, November 3. Rick was born February 3, 1948, in Gatesville, to the late Billie and Doris (White) Thomas, and grew up in Gatesville on the family-owned dairy farm, graduating from Gatesville High School in 1966. Rick was a member of the First Baptist Church in Gatesville. Rick retired in 2008 after 42 years working in the telecommunications field at local telephone companies in both Gatesville and Stephenville. He married Sandra Bird on Oct. 5, 1968, at the First Baptist Church in Flat. In 1972, Rick took over operation of his parent’s dairy until 1986 when he, along with his wife and sons, moved to Stephenville. He enlisted in the National Guard in 1966. In 1968, he was called to active duty at Fort Sill, OK and served his country during 1969 in the Vietnam War in the Big Red One, Bravo Co. B 2nd BN/2nd INF Mechanized Infantry. He was discharged from the Army in 1972. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Billie Thomas and Doris White Thomas, and his sister, Cindy Thomas. Survivors include his wife Sandra Bird Thomas; sons, Stephen Erick Thomas and wife, Kim and Garrick Thomas of Stephenville. Surviving siblings include Jackie Thomas, Robbie and husband, Gene Lam, Shawn Thomas and Jody Thomas and wife, Robin; along with many grandchildren and extended family members. Online condolences may be made at www.stephenvillefh.com.