May 16, 1929 – October 17, 2017

Rebel John Henson, age 88, of Fort Worth, formerly of Gatesville, passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2017. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. today, (Saturday) October 21, 2017, at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery. Rebel John Henson was born on May 16, 1929, in Gatesville, to Ben F. Henson and Effie Rankin Henson. He grew up in Gatesville and graduated from Gatesville High School in 1946. Rebel married Lela Beth Phillips on November 5, 1949, and they raised their children, Tony and Donna. He served as county clerk in Coryell County before moving with Beth to Ft. Worth in 1975. He worked for Stafford Lowden and later, cofounded Texas County Printing in Ft. Worth before he retired. Rebel was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He cherished his family above all. He was a Christian and trusted in God’s love and faithfulness throughout his life. He served as a deacon where his family worshiped for many years at First Baptist Church in Gatesville. Rebel recently attended McKinney Church in Ft. Worth where he was a member of the Primetimers Sunday School class. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 62 years, Beth. Rebel is survived by his son, Tony Henson of Waco; his daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Gene Fleetwood of Fort Worth; his grandchildren, Megan Boyd and her husband, Dwayne of Waco, Colin Fleetwood of Fort Worth; and his numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. To honor his life, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to McKinney Church, 4805 Arborlawn Drive, Fort Worth, Texas 76109; St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 305 North 30th Street, Waco, Texas 76710; and the Gatesville Masonic Lodge #197, 2544 E. Main Street, Gatesville, Texas 76528.