May 30, 1937 – February 13, 2017

Phyllis Jeanne Bauman Dunham, 79, of Waco, peacefully and sweetly met Jesus and experienced the joy of heaven, Monday, February 13, 2017.

There was a graveside service, Friday, February 17, at 11:00 a.m. at Restland Cemetery in Gatesville, followed by a Memorial Celebration at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Waco with Dr. Matt Snowden officiating. The family welcomed visitors 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 16, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey, 6101 Bosque Boulevard, Waco.

Phyllis was born May 30, 1937, in Gatesville, Texas, the second of two daughters to E. Price and Martha (Cayce) Bauman. After graduating from Gatesville High School in 1955, she earned a bachelor of arts degree in education in 1959 at Baylor University, where she met her husband, Cecil. Cecil and Phyllis married on June 27, 1959, at First Baptist Church, Gatesville, and made their home in Waco. After teaching elementary school for three years, Phyllis became a homemaker, dedicating her time to family and church service. She taught third and fourth grade Sunday School for over thirty years. Phyllis’ faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and love for the Lord were her calling, as she and Cecil unselfishly centered their lives and family around the church and community. Touching the lives of countless children and adults, she was an active member of the board of Latham Springs Encampment for over forty-five years, camp director for Girls in Action (GA) summer camp for fourteen years, and held leadership roles as Women’s Missionary Union associational director, and Baptist Women’s president.

From Alaska to the Panama Canal, snowmobiling through Yellowstone, trekking through Europe, and annual trips to the Outerbanks, Phyllis and Cecil loved travel adventures and hours of laughter with longtime friends.

“MiMi,” as she was lovingly called by her grandchildren, diligently sought to encourage each grandchild’s interests and gifts. She made sure they experienced everything from sports and the fine arts (art, music, theatre) to world travel, all the while supporting each child in their passions and hobbies. Always the nurturer, she could make any hurt go away. Her signature of love, care, and support is on the lives of many as she passed along a heritage of love and faithfulness to our Lord Jesus Christ, family, and friends. She was preceded in death by parents, E. Price and Martha Bauman of Gatesville; cherished son, Craig Dunham of Waco; and in-laws, Lee and Mildred Dunham of Waco.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-seven years, Cecil L. Dunham of Waco; daughter, Susan Anz and husband, Jeff, of Waco; grandchildren Cayce and Jonathan Dunham and Elizabeth, Lauren, Garrett and Zachary Anz; sister, Betty Murray of Midland; and sisters-in-law, Grace Craghead and husband, Robert, of Fulton, Missouri, and Louise Stafford of Waco. She also held a special place in her heart for many loving nieces and nephews, cousins, friends, and caregivers.

In honor of Phyllis, memorials may be sent to FBC Foundation-First Baptist Church Waco, 500 Webster, Waco, TX 76706; Latham Springs Camp and Retreat Center, 134 Private Road 223, Aquilla, TX 76622; or Providence Hospice at https://www.chot.org/about/donate-to-us/.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “Tribute Wall” at WHBfamily.com.