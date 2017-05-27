Norman E. “Shorty” Melton December 22, 1925 – May 22, 2017

Norman E. “Shorty” Melton, age 91, of Gatesville, passed away Monday, May 22, 2017. Funeral services were held on Friday, May 26, 2017, at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Ken Laney officiating. Burial followed at Restland Cemetery. Norman was born on December 22, 1925, in Woodson, Texas, to the late Ed Melton and Charlotte Ashby Melton. Shortly after, they moved to Coryell County, near Ater, and then moved to Oglesby in 1944. He entered the U.S. Army and spent two years in the South Pacific. After returning home, he met and married his wife, Mary Mc- Cutchen. He retired from Civil Service after 33 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved the outdoor life. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 63 years, Mary Melton; four sisters; two brothers; and daughter-in-law, Kathie Melton. Norman is survived by two children, Nancy Gray and husband, James and Charles Melton; four grandchildren; several greatgrandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rachael Bundrant and Betty Bryant and husband, J.T.; and brother, Bill Melton and wife, Patsy.