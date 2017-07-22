August 30, 1937 - July 15, 2017

Norma Lee Neuman, age 79, of Coryell City, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at St. John Lutheran Church. Burial followed at St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Norma was born on August 30, 1937, in Osage, Texas, to the late Edd and Bertha Hoehn Sandhoff. She graduated from Crawford High School in 1957 and was proud to have been the school mascot. She married Jerry Neuman in 1958 at St. John Lutheran Church. Norma worked at the State School for Boys, which later became part of TDCJ, as a supply clerk. She retired after working 26 years for the State of Texas. Norma was a lifetime farmer, supporting her husband on the farm in Coryell City and Osage Communities. She was a lifetime and faithful member of the St. John Lutheran Church where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School in her younger years. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Neuman, in 2011. Norma is survived by her son, Darrell Neuman; daughter, Diana Smith and husband, Jay; grandchildren, Christen Wright and Rachel Smith; and a great-grandson, D.W. Wright. In lieu of fl owers, memorials may be given to the St. John Lutheran Church or to the St. John Lutheran Cemetery Fund, 10801 FM 929, Gatesville, TX 76528.