Mary Sue Wills of Waco passed away peacefully into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 31, 2017, at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Waco. A private memorial service is to be held at a later date. Sue was born on May 24, 1939, to Winfred and Edna Taylor in Temple, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack D. Wills; mother, Edna Rhea; step-father, Frank Rhea; and father, Winfred Taylor. Sue is survived by son, Bill Long II and wife, Tanya of Woodway, TX; sister, Winkie Denman and husband, Milton of Crosby, TX; brother, Fred Rhea and wife, Jeffery of Gatesville, TX; grandchildren Nicole, Chase and Cody; as well as numerous nephews and nieces. The family extends sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff at Scott and White and the hospice staff for their wonderful care of Sue. Memorials can be made to McClinton Cancer Center, 150 Hillcrest Medical Blvd., Waco, TX 76712.