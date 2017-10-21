July 25, 1946 – October 16, 2017

Mary Ann Durfee, age 71, of Gatesville, passed away Monday, October 16, 2017. Graveside services were held on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at Restland Cemetery. Mary Ann was born on July 25, 1946, in Independence, KS, to the late Ivan Garman and Mary Ruth Blackwell Thompson. She graduated from Turnersville High School. Mary worked as a nurse’s aide at the Rotunda Nursing Home in Gatesville for many years. She loved painting and playing bingo in her spare time. Mary loved her church very much, and was a faithful member of The Gatesville Revival Center. Mary was a wonderful grandmother and big sister, who loved everyone she met. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Patricia Delaune, and son, Jimmie Travis Magee; step-father, Jimmie F. Thompson; and husband, William L. Durfee. Mary Ann is survived by her sisters, Debbie Lee Rhudy, LaDonna Kay Pedersen and Barbara Ann Bochmann; brothers, Ivan S.E. Garman Jr., Dennis Franklin Thompson, Charles Keith Thompson, Floyd Eugene Garman and Charles Ivan Garman; granddaughter, Ashley Nichole Delaune; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hillside Medical Lodge, 300 S. State Hwy. 36 Bypass, Gatesville, TX 76528, Bluebonnet Hospice Service, 2020 N. Valley Mills Dr., Waco, TX 76710, or The Gatesville Revival Center, 2520 Bridge St., Gatesville, TX 76528.