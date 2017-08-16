Marion Addison Nelson, 78, returned to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 8, 2017. He passed away at the Central Veterans Home in Payson, Utah. Marion was born in Corsicana, Texas, on April 24,1939, to Orville Weaver and Cordia Young Nelson. He grew up in Lubbock, Texas and joined the Army. He loved traveling all over the world and enjoyed being stationed in Germany and Korea. While he was serving in Korea, he met his wife, Seiko. They married in 1976 and were sealed for eternity in 1994 in the Dallas Texas Temple. After retiring from the Army, Marion joined the National Guard and served for 3 years. After his military service, he opened a small engine repair shop called W&M Fix It Shop. He also earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Central Texas Junior College. He lived over 40 years in Gatesville, Texas, and most recently lived in Springville, Utah. Marion had a great sense of humor and loved to tease everyone. He loved his family very much and would do anything for them, including packing up and moving to Utah. He attended all of his daughters’ sporting events, band events and other school events. He loved to collect things: arrowheads, music, knives, guns, coins, shells and rocks to name a few. Marion had a great love of sports, especially for the Dallas Cowboys. He had a testimony of the Book of Mormon and was willing to share his testimony to many and was very charitable. Marion was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Masonic Lodge and American Legion. He leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Cho Suyong (Seiko) Cha Nelson; two daughters, Sharon (Doug) Faragher and Adrienne (Steven) Jensen; ten grandchildren, Byron, Spencer, Emily, Erika, Benjamin, Jackson, Tyson, Sarah, Brigham and Mary; two sisters, Patsy Householder and Peggy (R.J.) Biggs; and many other friends and family. The family expresses deep gratitude to Marion’s caregivers at the Central Utah Veterans Home in Payson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2017, at the Pheasant Valley Ward, 1157 West 900 South, Springville, Utah. There will be a viewing from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery. To express condolences visit www.LegacyFunerals.com.