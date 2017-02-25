Funeral Mass was held Wednesday, February 22, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Cameron for Maria Louisa Martinez, 93, with Father Dimitrij Colankin presiding. Rosary was recited Tuesday, February 21, at 7:00 p.m, at Green- Patterson Funeral Home. Ms. Martinez passed away February 16 in a Gatesville nursing facility. Ms. Martinez, of Gatesville, formerly of Cameron, was born June 2, 1923, in Granger, TX, to Porforio and Sylvestra Granado Martinez. She was retired from the health care industry. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Gatesville. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were three brothers and four sisters and several nieces and nephews.