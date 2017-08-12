November 21, 1915 – August 5, 2017

Lovenya Steward, age 101, of Gatesville, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2017. Funeral services were at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at 2:00 p.m. at Woodland Cemetery in Kirvin, Texas. Lovenya was born on November 21, 1915, near Wortham, Texas, to Henry Darnell Taylor and Sarah Lorene Chappell. She was the second born of eight children. The family moved to the Burleson community in Freestone County, where she attended school until she moved to Streetman, Texas, to complete high school. She married Rufus King Steward on September 23, 1933, Freestone County where they purchased a farm at Kirvin, Texas, in the crush of the Great Depression. They moved to Bastrop, Texas, when Camp Swift was opened during WWII and lived there until it closed in 1949. They then moved to Gatesville and lived at North Fort Hood for a number of years before moving into Gatesville. She was a personal seamstress for years and was known for her excellent and creative skills and designs. After her husband retired, she worked for a time for Creative Designs. She then moved on to work as a vocational instructor and seamstress for the Texas Youth Commission at the Mountainview Unit until it became a part of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. She was employed as a correctional officer until her retirement at the age of 65. Lovenya was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Gatesville where she worked as a Sunday School teacher, nursery worker, Mother’s Day Out helper, WMU, GA Leader, and sang in the Joy Choir and enjoyed travelling with them. She was also involved with church outreach programs, including visitation of members in the hospital and nursing home and making food for the needy and grieving. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was known as a wonderful cook and was famous for her baking skills. Lovenya “Nanny” babysat all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rufus Steward; daughter, Annette Steward Howard; and all of her siblings. Lovenya is survived by her daughters, Lynita Steward Salter and husband, Bob and Sarah Gomez and husband, Chris; and son, Keith Steward and wife, Lisa. She is also survived by grandchildren, Rick Salter, Jeff Howard, Brad Howard, Chuck Salter, Steven Salter, Cristina Gomez Strang, Becky Gomez, John Gomez, Allison Steward Medrano and Abby Steward Dorcene, as well as 14 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 912 E. Main St., Gatesville, Texas 76528.